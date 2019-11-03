This 19-year-old took down Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan ahead of India vs Bangladesh T20I

Ahead of first T20 international match against Bangladesh, a 19-year-old Delhi cricketer stunned Indian team's top batsmen by his bowling.

According to Hindustan Times, 19-year-old Keshav Dabas, who hails from Delhi, dismissed Rohit Sharma and followed it up by uprooting Shikhar Dhawan’s stumps moments later. The incident happened during India’s practice session ahead of the first T20I at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

As per the report, a good length delivery combined with some extra bounce clipped the outside edge of Rohit’s bat. He was excited for a moment as he raised his hands in the air, before India’s stand-in skipper threw the ball back to him. However, there was no reaction from the 19-year-old’s end when he uprooted Dhawan’s stumps as he picked up the ball and walked back quietly to begin his run-up.

“It’s a great feeling… Ab kya bolu samajh nei aa raha,” Keshav told the leading daily.

Even, India head coach Ravi Shastri lauded 19-year-old's bowling, reported Hindustan Times. Keshav’s bowling earned him plaudits from other seamers in the Indian camp, especially right-arm seamer Shardul Thakur. To which Keshav told Hindustan Times, “No, I did not hear the praise from Ravi Shastri sir but yes Shardul Thakur did ask me about my whereabouts.”

Keshav currently is associated with Surinder Khanna Cricket Academy and has also represented the Delhi U-19 team in one match. Earlier, he was an official net bowler when Australia came here to play an ODI earlier this year.