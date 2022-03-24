The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's pre-launch event took place on 16th March 2022 at Andaz Hotel, New Delhi

There are many social causes or issues that affect society and a country as a whole. India suffers from a host of social issues that highlight the different experiences of rural and urban sectors. The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is founded with the aim to eradicate social issues like hunger, poverty, education, and many more which form the core of our society.

The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's pre-launch event occurred on 16th March 2022 at Andaz Hotel, New Delhi. The foundation is planning to adopt 11 NGOs and work on campaigns to spread awareness regarding issues related to providing quality education, hunger eradication, job creation, poverty, eradication of illiteracy, and other issues. Strategic measures will be adopted for the upliftment of the communities and their welfare.

Mr Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian-international cricketer and the founder of the foundation also quotes, "Aap sabke support aur aashirwad se Shikhar Dhawan Foundation har saal 11 naye NGOs ko adopt aur incubate karegi jo alag causes ko represent karenge. Yeh ek humari cricket team jaisi banegi jisko hum coach ki tarah support karenge, aur hum sab saath grow karenge. Main aur meri team in sab NGOs ka face bankar ek saal ke liye inhe support karenge. Shikhar Dhawan Foundation dwaara yeh meri ek chhoti si shuruvaat hai jisse main zaroorat mand logon ke kaam aa saku aur kuch badlaav la saku".

Kanika Dewan, director of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation quotes, "service before self has always been my success mantra. I derive pride knowing that I could make a difference to the society, towards someone's life and uplift it for the good".

Mr. Amitesh Shah, CEO, Da One 42, also states that “This journey that we are set to begin with has developed from a larger vision of our love towards Shikhar Dhawan- a sportsperson, a philanthropist, a business person and as an entertainer".

We all can affect social change and talking about social issues is the start of the process. Discussing and spreading awareness about social issues help create a better understanding of the problems regarding the root cause and nature of these issues. The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is established with an aim to bring change and help prevent social issues and would be devoted to the common good.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 04:57 PM IST