The pink ball will not rejuvenate Test cricket by itself - Dravid

"It is not the only solution to rejuvenate Test cricket, but it is one of the things we need to do. If only we are able to control dew, the pink ball Test can become an annual feature in India," Dravid told the Economic Times. "You make it tough for the bowlers when the ball gets wet and takes the swing away... it (pink ball) is a novelty that will attract people to the stadium and must be tried."

But Dravid also said that pink ball Tests alone won’t be enough, and believes that basic amenities need to be provided at cricket stadiums across India if the longest format of the sport is to become popular again.

"Basic things like toilets, seating, car parking need to be looked into, these are things that will draw [more crowds]," Dravid told the Economic Times.

This is an interesting suggestion, especially given that T20s and ODIs continue to fill stadiums. While there have been complaints about the lack of basic amenities at certain stadiums, if the shorter formats continue to draw in crowds, there will be little reason for officials to spend funds on these things.

In addition to this, Dravid said that the lack of a cricket calendar made it difficult to fill stadiums.

"People can plan for a Boxing Day Test in December and a Lord's Test in July a year ahead. We need this to happen in Indian cricket.” he said.

The pink ball Test is scheduled to begin on November 22nd at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

-With inputs from IANS