Ranchi: Rohit Sharma on Sunday termed his double century against South Africa in the ongoing third Test as the "most challenging knock" in Tests so far.

Speaking to scribes after the day's play, Rohit said that he was mentally ready for a good outing in Ranchi.

"It was a good opportunity for me to open the batting. As I said during the Vizag Test, the communication between me and my team management was happening for a long time about opening the batting.

So mentally I was ready for it. I knew it could come anytime," he said. Speaking about his knock, Rohit said: "I would say it was most challenging. I have played only 30 Tests. In terms of what was thrown at me, I would definitely say it was probably the most challenging one.

"Test cricket has its own challenges. Having played only three Tests as an opener, I know I have long way to go. I am not reading too much into these three Tests. Of course, I will take a lot of positives, but I am not reading too much into it," he added.