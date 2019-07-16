The FPJ prediction was accurate

The Free Press Journal was accurate with its prediction for the 2019 World Cup final. Following is the prediction published in our newspaper on July 14, 2019. “World Cup 2019 is finally coming to an end and everyone has the question, “Who will win in ICC World cup”, well it is a difficult question. New Zealand and England face off in the summit clash in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday, is going to be extremely intense and exciting.

According to Veenus Astro Research & Consultancy, ‘There is a high chance of England winning the World Cup.’ The stars are in such an unfavourable position that New Zealand would not win. Mercury and Rahu, which dominate the sports arena, favour England winning the World Cup. For victory in sports, you should have a strong Lagna.

Lagna is your physical body. When your physical body is powerful, you will be able to sustain. It is the first and foremost indication to be someone in a field which needs physical strength to survive. Then the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 10th, and the 11th house should be examined. As per Veenus, England players are having powerful Mars which shows that the team has good resistance and can win over competitors. Also, English players have Saturn in their stability mode, which indicates that the England team will emerge triumphant.”