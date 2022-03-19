The biggest stars in international cricket and their daily life

Next to soccer which attracts over 3 billion global fans, cricket comes next with 2.5 billion fans. That’s right – cricket is the second most popular sport globally. Did you know that? If the number of reputable cricket betting sites in India is anything to go by, the number of bettors is also relatively high. After all, who would pass up on an opportunity to make money from wagering on a sport they know all too well? Let’s make it even more interesting by getting to know international cricket stars a bit better:

Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus was born in South Africa and later moved to Australia at 10. He now plays for Australia’s national cricket team as an all-rounder. But what is he up to when he is not batting? He goes by the nickname Breakfast Burrito – that’s not something you come across every day. Not much is known about Marnus, save for the fact that he is Christian, enjoys a hearty, meaty meal, and is married to Rebekah Labuschagne. He does not have any children yet, and in his free time, he enjoys traveling.

Mohammad Babar Azam

Babar, also known as Bobby, is an exemplary right-handed batsman who started playing professional cricket at 13. He currently captains the Pakistani T20I team, which is not his first stint in captaincy. The 27-year-old has also led the U19 team in previous years, winning 13 out of the 21 matches. When he is not setting cricket records, he enjoys Indian food, ice cream, fruit juice, or coffee, all foods that rank high on his list. He also enjoys traveling to London and Dubai. And when he has time on his hands, he plays cricket, goes shopping, or watches movies. And if you’re curious about his favorite actors and actresses, they are:

Bilal Ashraf,

Danish Taimoor,

Mahnoor Baloch,

Sanam Baloch, and

Mahira Khan.

He’s quite an interesting cricket player who believes that having fun enables people to accomplish more in life. Follow him on social media for more insights into his take on life.

Virat Kohli

Virat, an Indian international cricketer, is no stranger to rankings. After all, he even made it to the 2020 Forbes edition of the highest-paid athletes that year with estimated earnings of more than $26 million. But is there more to him besides being a top-order batsman? Well, Cheeku, as he is also known, does have a life outside cricket. Born to a criminal lawyer and a homemaker, Cheeku enjoys unwinding over a good movie. And he has taken a liking to Aamir Khan, Johnny Depp, and Robert Downey Jr. Virat also has a list of favorite actresses, including Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Penelope Cruz, and Aishwarya Rai. Interestingly, Virat has a long history of dating actresses and is even married to one – Anushka Sharma. The father of one plays cricket, goes shopping, and tours Paris, Dubai, and Egypt in his free time.

Jessica Louise Jonassen

Jess has made her way to the top ODI bowling rankings with a slow left-arm orthodox bowling style. The law graduate is a coffee fan, and in her free time, she plays golf. She and her partner, Sarah Wearn, were due to get married before the COVID pandemic halted their plans. At the moment, she and her partner do not have any children.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit, a right-handed batsman from India, captains Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. And he does such an excellent job at it that they have won five times under his leadership. But aside from his outstanding leadership, this opening batsman also leaves a mark in other aspects of his life. He has a daughter with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. And when he is not playing the role of father and husband, he enjoys some Chinese cuisine, eggs, or Aloo Parantha. He also enjoys music and names Neha Kakkar and Shreya Ghosal as his favorite singers. And if you would like to catch him on one of his travels, it would be best to zero in on Dubai, Egypt, or Paris. Rohit has a soft spot for animal welfare and actively participates in animal welfare campaigns. He also raises funds to benefit homeless dogs and cats in his home country, India.

Alyssa Healy

When it comes to women’s ODI batting, nobody makes an impression like Alyssa, also known as Midge. She plays for the Australian Women’s team, having made her debut in international cricket in 2010. Alyssa, a non-vegetarian, enjoys trekking, watching movies, playing golf, and traveling in her free time. She’s married to Mitchell Starc, who is also a cricketer. So, what does she eat when she’s not playing cricket? Like most of her fans, Alyssa enjoys digging into some cold scoops of ice cream. Oh, and she’s also a dog lover with two pet dogs.

When your favorite cricket stars are not busy perfecting their skills, they are building a life outside cricket. Do you share any hobbies with these stars?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:46 PM IST