The 10 best pictures of Pink-Ball Test at Eden Gardens.

Indian team was having it's best outing in their first ever day-night test after they bowled out their counterpart Bangladesh for 106 in 30.3 overs.

The electrifying Kolkata crowd had gathered in huge numbers to witness the historic test. The guest list had Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who got the honors to ring the bells along with the state's Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Even the Indian team that won against Australia at the same venue in 2001 was felicitated as promised by BCCI chief. Let us look at thebest shots taken from Eden gardens:-