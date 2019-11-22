Cricket

Updated on

The 10 best pictures of Pink-Ball Test at Eden Gardens.

By FPJ Web Desk

The electrifying Kolkata crowd had gathered in huge numbers to witness the historic test. The guest list had Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who got the honors to ring the bells along with the state's Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief with Bangladesh PM and West Bengal CM during the bell ceremony
ANI

Indian team was having it's best outing in their first ever day-night test after they bowled out their counterpart Bangladesh for 106 in 30.3 overs.

Even the Indian team that won against Australia at the same venue in 2001 was felicitated as promised by BCCI chief. Let us look at thebest shots taken from Eden gardens:-

All the guests appeared for the historic Test
BCCI chief with Bangladesh PM and West Bengal CM during the bell ceremony
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina with West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar
VVS Lakshman (left), Harbhajan Singh (Pink), Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar.
Sachin Tendulkar had a laugh with former teammate Harbhajan Singh
NCA coach Rahul Dravid greeting fans during the Tea break.
Indian fan Sudhir Kumar with one of the Bangladesh fan
Indian fan decorated with Pink balls.
Commentator Squad have Pink ties on the eve of Pink ball test
Sachin tendulkar and Kapil Dev waving to the Eden Crowd
