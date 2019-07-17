That's what a Super Over will do to you: World Cup's official Twitter handle has hilarious take on nerve-wracking final

New Delhi: Cricket World Cup's official Twitter handle just posted pictures of England's cricketers of how the World Cup triumph took its toll on the side.

The official Twitter handle posted pictures of skipper Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, and Jonny Bairstow and captioned the post as "That's what a Super Over will do to you! #CWC19".

England scripted history on Sunday by claiming their first-ever World Cup title. The finals will be remembered for ages as it did not have a winner after the 50-over and super over action both ended in a tie.

In the end, England were announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries - 26 - as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.

New Zealand had set up a target of 242 for England to win the World Cup. As the hosts needed nine runs off three balls, Stokes hit the ball into the deep off Trent Boult and ran for a double.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill threw the ball in an attempt to run out Stokes but the ball bounced off Stokes' bat and reached the boundary. As a result, England were awarded six runs - two for a double and four for an overthrow.