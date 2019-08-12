Thailand break women's T20 record

New Delhi: Thailand have broken the record for most consecutive wins in women's T20 cricket with their 17th victory on the trot. On Saturday, Thailand beat the Netherlands by eight wickets to surpass the record previously held by the mighty Australia.

Australia, Thailand, England, Zimbabwe and New Zealand are the only five teams to have recorded 10 or more consecutive wins in the format.

Australia have done it twice with one run taking them to 12 wins while the other took them to 16 which was the record before Thailand broke it on Saturday.

Zimbabwe have a chance of breaking Thailand's record as they have an ongoing streak of 14 consecutive wins.

Thailand are currently playing a quadrangular series in the Netherlands which also involves Ireland and Scotland. In the quadrangular series so far, Thailand have recorded convincing wins.