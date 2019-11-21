'Test Cricket is not meant to entertain people': Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has termed the new pink-ball game as a new challenge in a pre-match press conference ahead of the historic day-night test match to be hosted by India's oldest ground Eden Gardens on Friday.

Virat Kohli mentions how the players are excited about the game since the news broke out. The pink-ball Test is a challenge for us. It is very exciting for us as the energy will be very high. It is a landmark occasion," Virat Kohli said on Thursday. "I can't speak for another team or board. But our conversations with the BCCI over the last few years has been to improve our Test game," said the captain.

People will be surprised how difficult fielding can be with the pink ball. The ball definitely felt heavier. I'm sure there won't be any difference in weight but somehow it felt heavier. While taking slip catches the ball really hit the hands hard. Even while throwing from the boundary, the fielders felt they needed to put extra effort," added Kohli.

Kohli felt that Day Night Test won't be a norm in India just after one game, "I don't think so , in my opinion this (Day/Night match) should not become the only way Test cricket is played, you can bring excitement into test cricket, but you can't purely make test cricket for entertaining people," said Kohli streesing the importance of test cricket as a traditional game.

The number one Test team takes on the minnows Bangladesh with a 1-0 lead advantage at Eden Gardens on November 22.