Tamim Iqbal pulls out of Bangladesh tour of India

Dhaka: Senior opener Tamim Iqbal has opted out of Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India as his wife is due with the couple's second child.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named another left-hander, Imrul Kayes, as Iqbal's replacement for the three T20 Internationals, starting November 3 in Delhi. Bangladesh will also play two Test matches in Indore (November 14-18) and Kolkata (November 22-26).

Bangladesh T20I squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.