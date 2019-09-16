Tamil Nadu Premier League under BCCI scanner for corruption allegations

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated enquiry over the alleged corruption in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Anti Corruption Unit's (ACU) chief Ajeet Singh confirmed on Monday.

There have been reports of an unknown person approaching some of the players during the league and the players then complained to the ACU to deal with the matter.

"Yes, some of the players have approached us and based on their statements, we have initiated an enquiry. We have also recorded their statement on how and when they received messages from the unknown person.

Actually, there was a WhatsApp message that was sent by some unknown people and then the players approached ACU. It can be anyone but we are sure that there is no international player involved," Ajeet Singh told ANI.

The TNPL has become an annual event and it features star players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Dinesh Karthik.

The matches are centred around the Chepauk Cricket Stadium in Chennai. The tournament was initially inaugurated by former India skipper and current Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.