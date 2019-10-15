T20 WC: Women's prize money to be at par with men

Melbourne: Cricket Australia has announced that they will ensure parity in prize money between the men's and women's team in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup slated to be held next year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced a 320 per cent increase in prize money for the Women's T20 World Cup which ensures that the winners take home $1 million. The prize money for the men's winners at the tournament stands at $1.6 million.

And following this, CA on Tuesday announced has that it will raise that amount by $600,000 if the Australia women's team wins the upcoming World T20. Commenting on the decision, CA CEO Kevin Roberts said: "We want to continue our commitment to equality by ensuring that any prize money earned by the Australian Women's team in the WC is same as what is on offer in the men's side.”