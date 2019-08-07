Sydney Sixers pay homage to Nathan Lyon in 'Lion King' style

New Delhi: Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been garnering praise for his recent performance in the second innings of first Ashes Test and if that wasn't enough, Sydney Sixers side just paid homage to the bowler in an iconic Lion King style.

The bowler scalped six wickets in the second innings of the Test match, enabling the side to win the match by 251 runs. He also became the fourth Aussie bowler to go past 350 wickets in the Test format.

Sydney Sixers shared the video in which cricketer's face was photoshopped and put instead of 'Simba's' in The Lion King and the title of the video was changed to 'The Lyon King'. "6/49 and 350 Test wickets for the Lyon King @NathLyon421 as the Aussies took a 1-0 series lead in the #Ashes overnight! Well played, mate! #smashemsixers," Sydney Sixers tweeted.