Steve Smith's strategy wouldn't be a topic of discussion in India

Brisbane: Steve Smiths formative coach Trent Woodhill feels that if the star Australian was playing for India, his technique would not be the focus of discussion as much as it is in Australia. "If Steven was Indian, his technique and mechanics and the strategy around his batting would just be accepted," Woodhill was quoted as saying.

"We see Kohli, Gavaskar, (Rohit) Sharma, Ganguly, Sehwag, all these players have unique techniques. The Indian system is all about output, about scoring runs, 'We don't care how you do it as long as you do it', whereas in Australia we wanted you to score well and we wanted you to look good."

Smith helped Australia retain the Ashes by amassing a record 774 runs at an average of more than 110 that included three centuries and as many fifties. The series was drawn 2-2. But in the Australian media, there were talks about his technique and especially the way he left the ball which was not copybook. Woodhill said young players need protection from outside and inside.

"Young players need protection from both themselves and others who don't like difference. A cricket dressing room can be a brutal place for a young player, who might be forced to conform -- more so in Australia than any other country I've been in."