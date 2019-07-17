Stay grounded: Andrew Strauss to Ben Stokes

London: Andrew Strauss has urged Ben Stokes to keep his feet on the ground after the England all-rounder earned hero status with his role in their incredible World Cup final triumph.

Former England captain Strauss believes Stokes will be deluged with demands on his time and he warned the star not to be distracted by his sudden spike in popularity.

"What will be hard for Ben going forward is the levels of adulation he'll receive," Strauss said on Tuesday.

"That was a burden for Freddie Flintoff. He often lived up to it and that was great, but increasingly you are under more and more pressure to be the man every time you play and that is a big burden.

Stokes' man-of-the-match display went some way towards making up for the 2016 T20 World Cup final when Carlos Brathwaite hit him for four sixes in the final over to grab an unlikely victory for the West Indies.

It also came less than a year after Stokes was found not guilty of affray following a late-night brawl in Bristol, an incident that forced him to miss an Ashes series and placed his future in doubt.

Strauss was director of England cricket at the time and was present when Stokes was released from his police cell before helping guide him through the aftermath.

