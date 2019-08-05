Sri Lanka Cricket security delegation to visit Pakistan

Lahore: A four-member high-powered Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) security delegation will visit Pakistan from August 6-9 to inspect and discuss matters relating to security ahead of their cricket team's tour of Pakistan. Pakistan is scheduled to host Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in October, which will be part of the World Test Championship.

The delegation will be led by the SLC secretary, Mohan de Silva, and will also include chief security advisor, Air Chief Marshall Roshan Goonetileke, SLC's head of international cricket, Chandima Mapatuna, and the SLC assistant manager anti-corruption and security, Mudiyanselage Palitha Seneviratne.

The SLC security delegation will visit National Stadium, Karachi, and Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on August 7 and 8, respectively, and will also meet and receive security briefings and presentations from the local law enforcing agencies and experts.

Discussions on the series schedule will commence after the SLC security delegation have submitted their inspection report to the SLC management. In September and October, top managements of Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board are also scheduled to visit Pakistan to begin discussions on their 2021 and 2022 tours of Pakistan, respectively.