Sri Lanka Cricket offers contracts to women players

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has offered 20 national and 15 emerging women cricketers, with six and three month contracts respectively.

The players have been grouped under four 'rate' categories, namely A, B, C and D, whilst the emerging women cricketers have been offered a fixed monthly rate and an attendance allowance.

The national cricketers have also been given an additional monthly allowance to purchase supplements, said Sri Lanka Cricket in a media release on Sunday.

"The 'contracted' players were nominated by the national women's selection committee, based on the performance, availability and future requirements," it stated.

The release, however, does not mention how much each category will be paid.

Sri Lanka women just concluded their tour of Australia where they played three T20Is and three ODIs, which were part of the ICC Women's ODI Championship. Sri Lanka, however, didn't manage to win even a single match on that tour.

Full list of contracted players: Group A: Chamari Atapattu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Inoka Ranaweera

Group B: Anushka Sanjeewani, Yasoda Mendis, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi De Silva, Sugandika Kumari

Group C: Udeshika Prabodhani, Dilani Manodara, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Prasadini Weerakkody, Kavisha Dilhari, Harshitha Madavi

Group D: Imalka Mendis, Inoshi Fernando, Achini Kulasooriya, Hansima Karunaratne, Madushika Meththananda

Emerging players list: Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Lihini Apsara, Tharika Sewwandi, Umesha Thimashini, Shashikala Silva, Jimanjalee Wijenayake, Harshani Wijeratne, Rose Perera, Saduni Nisansala, Eresha Shayamali, Shayani Oshadi, Tharuka Shehani, Nilkashana Sandmini and Janadi Analee