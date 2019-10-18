Sourav Ganguly’s witty response to Ravi Shastri quiz

Kolkata: BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly might not share the best of relations with Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, but the former India skipper has said that there shouldn't be a need for re-appointment of the head coach even though the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) formed to select the head coach back in August was served conflict notice by Ethics Officer D.K. Jain.

"I don't think so that it will jeopardize the selection of Shastri. I am not sure though. Even we had selected the coach when there was this conflict issue," Ganguly pointed. While Ganguly decided to play the question on Shastri's future with a straight bat, he did give reporters something to laugh about when someone asked him if he has spoken to the head coach after being selected for the position of BCCI President on Sunday. "Why? What has he done now?" he smiled.

Interestingly, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai had made it clear that he wouldn't wish to comment on whether Shastri would need to be re-appointed if the Ethics Officer finds the ad-hoc CAC guilty of conflict.

"Firstly, it is a hypothetical question, and secondly, it is unfair on me to prejudge a decision of the Ethics Officer," he had told IANS. CoA co-member Diana Edulji had said that the Ethics Officer is the final authority on the conflict of interest rules. If he finds the committee conflicted, then the process of coach appointment has to be redone.

"To be honest, I am not against any individual. But even in the case of WV Raman's appointment as the women's team coach, I had said that the BCCI constitution has no place for an ad-hoc CAC.