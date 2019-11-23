Sorry folks Virat Kohli is not the first Indian to score a Pink-Ball Test century

On Saturday Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score a century in the historic pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. It was Kohli's 27th test century and 20th as the captain.
However, Kohli is not the first Indian to score a test century playing the pink ball. It was Rahul Dravid, the Wall, who made a century in the Pink Test back in 2011 in England.
Dravid had represented Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the English County Championship against Nottinghamshire in a four-day Test match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
The ball that was used was the shinning pink ball in the domestic match. Dravid went for a duck after he was trapped before the wicket by Luke Fletcher. But in the second innings, the Indian batsman came back with a promising hundred scoring 106 off 183 balls at the strike rate of 57. 92.
He was the final man to depart from his team as he ended up the highest individual run-scorer in the match from both sides. His calm and composed knock included 21 fours.
Dravid stood in a 121 run stand with MCC's wicket-keeper Steven Davies for the fifth wicket that powered the team's total to 357. MCC won the match by 174 runs with a day to spare.
Dravid also had the hand in the pink-ball Test, as opening batsman Mayank Agarwal revealed how the former captain gave them practice sessions with the pink ball during his NCA days, as Dravid is the NCA coach.
On Day 1 of the second test, Dravid expressed that he would have loved to play the Day-Night Test in India in front of the enthusiastic crowd turning in huge numbers.
