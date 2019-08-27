Social media trolls ask head coach Ravi Shastri to focus on fitness

New Delhi: Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has once again found himself at the receiving end of trolls on social media. After the emphatic 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test in Antigua, Virat Kohli and Co took some time off to enjoy themselves in the Caribbean Islands.

On Monday, Shastri posted a picture on Twitter from the "Coco Bay" in Antigua. "Hot hot hot. Time for some juice. Coco Bay Sheer Rocks Beautiful. Antigua," he captioned the image.

However, his post didn't go down well with the social media users and various netizens started trolling the Indian head coach. "Concentrate on your fitness as well as stomach... You are a Indian coach not an gali coach (sic)," tweeted one of the users.