Sir Vivian Richards recovers, returns to commentary

Kingston: Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis but recovered in quick time to return to commentary in the post-lunch session of the second World Championship Test between India and West Indies here on Friday.
The 67-year-old legendary batsman, was doing a show of the match, when he complained of uneasiness. It has been learnt that Richards suffered from dehydration due to excessive humid conditions.
He was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check-up. Later, he returned to be a part of the commentary team in the second session of the match. "To all the fans around the world, I want to say I have recovered. I am OK and I have returned," Richards said on air.
