Shubman Gill slams double hundred against West Indies A, breaks Gautam Gambhir’s record

Trinidad: Right-handed batsman Shubman Gill, who has not been included in the India squad for the ongoing India Tour of West Indies, has become the youngest to score a first-class double century for an Indian representative team.

On Thursday, Gill -- aged 19 years 334 days -- scored a brilliant double century against West Indies A in the third unofficial Test at Brian Lara Stadium, breaking the previous record held by Gautam Gambhir, who had scored a double-century for India's Board President XI's team against Zimbabweans in 2002.

Gambhir was 20 years and 124 days old when he had become the youngest Indian cricketer to score a double century in first-class cricket.