Shreyas Gurav scripts Lalchand Rajput win

Mumbai: Left-arm spinner Shreyas Gurav was simply magnificent and picked up another six-wicket haul to finish with impressive match figures of 12 for 147 runs.

Gurav’s superb efforts inspired Lalchand Rajput XI to score a thumping 244 runs win against Dilip Vengsarkar XI on the third day of their 3-day first round match of the 24th Shalini Bhalekar Trophy (boys’ under-23) Selection Trials cricket tournament 2019, organized by Mangesh Bhalekar in association with the Dadar Parsi Zoroastrian Sports Club and played at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground, BKC on Thursday. The tournament is being conducted under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association.