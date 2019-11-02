Shivam Dube’s dream come true

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube on Saturday termed his maiden call-up in the national squad as a 'dream.' In a video posted by BCCI, Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen interacting with Shreyas Iyer and Dube.

"I am feeling good after being a part of the team. It was my dream to play for India," said Dube.

While announcing the squad last week, chief selector MSK Prasad had said that the all-rounder is perfectly fit for the role as he has delivered phenomenal performances for India A.

"Since I am playing for the country it is a proud moment for me and I will continue to work hard," said Dube.

The all-rounder had also hit five sixes in five balls in a domestic match ahead of the Indian Premier League's auction in 2018, which earned him a spot in Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I had told Dube before the auction that he had to hit six sixes in an over in order to raise his threshold price in the auction," said Iyer.

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma clearly indicated that Mumbai all-rounder Dube could be handed his international debut at the pre-match press conference.

The skipper spoke highly of young Dube and Kerala wicket-keeper Sanju Samson, saying one of the two players could be seen in the playing XI.

And the way he backed young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, it was clear that most likely it will Dube who will get his India cap.