Shaw returns after eight-month ban with a bang as he smashes 63 off 39 balls against Assam

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw hit 63 runs off 39 balls against Assam in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. It was Shaw's comeback to Cricket after serving an eight-month ban for violating doping laws.

Shaw's knock was backed by wicket-keeper Aditya Tare's blistering 82 runs as the opening pair forged for a 138 runs partnership as Mumbai posted a massive total of 206/5 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Shaw's brilliant innings included seven fours and a couple of sixes, while Tare pummelled 12 fours and a six in his huge knock. Siddhesh Lad, who recently moved to KKR from Mumbai Indians in IPL, smashed 32 runs from 12 balls in the death overs to take Mumbai past 200-mark.

When Shaw reached his half-century and raised the bat towards the crowd giving a signal that his bat will speak for him as he touched his bat and opened the five fingers off his fist.