Shane Watson named assistant coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2022

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has been named as the assistant coach for Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he revealed on Tuesday.

The Swashbuckling Australian last played in the IPL in 2020 as part of the Chennai Super Kings.

He previously played for Rajasthan Royals (2008-15) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2016-17) in the Indian Premier League as well as league all around the world.

Watson announced his appointment in a post on social media.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:37 PM IST