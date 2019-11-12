Shane Watson becomes President of ACA

Watson is now a part of an extended ten-person board which includes three new appointments-- current Australian players Pat Cummins and Kristen Beams and former Australian cricketer, Lisa Sthalekar.

"Through a period of immense change, the players have been, and will continue to be, a strong voice in protecting what's made our game of cricket great, while embracing opportunities that change inevitably brings," Watson said in an official statement.

Watson also lauded Cricket Australia's recently introduced parental policy for women cricketers.

"This policy, amid a host of other changes, assures Australian women that cricket is a sport which can now support you and your family. And for girls coming through who love sport, like my daughter, it says that cricket is a sport where you will be able to have a career," Watson said.

After the fresh appointments, the Australian Cricketers Association's Board office-bearers are as follows:

Shane Watson- Initial President and Elected Director Greg Dyer- Initial chair and Elected Director Aaron Finch- Elected Director

Alyssa Healy- Elected Director

Pat Cummins- Elected Director

Kristen Beams- Elected Director

Moises Henriques- Elected Director

Lisa Sthalekar- Appointed Director

Neil Maxwell- Appointed Director

Janet Torney- Appointed Director

Earlier on Wednesday, Cricket Australia had announced the appointment of former player Melanie Jones as their Director.

Jones, who debuted for the international team in 1997, was recognised with one of Australia's highest honour, Medal of the Order of Australia, this year. Her cricket career spanned from 1995 to 2011.