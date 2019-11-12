Shane Watson becomes President of ACA

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the President of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Sydney.
"I am truly honoured to be elected as the President of the ACA as it evolves into the future. I have big shoes to fill with the people who have gone before me and I am super excited about this opportunity to continue to give back to the game that has given me so much," Watson tweeted.
Watson is now a part of an extended ten-person board which includes three new appointments-- current Australian players Pat Cummins and Kristen Beams and former Australian cricketer, Lisa Sthalekar.
"Through a period of immense change, the players have been, and will continue to be, a strong voice in protecting what's made our game of cricket great, while embracing opportunities that change inevitably brings," Watson said in an official statement.
Watson also lauded Cricket Australia's recently introduced parental policy for women cricketers.
"This policy, amid a host of other changes, assures Australian women that cricket is a sport which can now support you and your family. And for girls coming through who love sport, like my daughter, it says that cricket is a sport where you will be able to have a career," Watson said.
After the fresh appointments, the Australian Cricketers Association's Board office-bearers are as follows:
Shane Watson- Initial President and Elected Director Greg Dyer- Initial chair and Elected Director Aaron Finch- Elected Director
Alyssa Healy- Elected Director
Pat Cummins- Elected Director
Kristen Beams- Elected Director
Moises Henriques- Elected Director
Lisa Sthalekar- Appointed Director
Neil Maxwell- Appointed Director
Janet Torney- Appointed Director
Earlier on Wednesday, Cricket Australia had announced the appointment of former player Melanie Jones as their Director.
Jones, who debuted for the international team in 1997, was recognised with one of Australia's highest honour, Medal of the Order of Australia, this year. Her cricket career spanned from 1995 to 2011.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)