Shane Warne's family to hold private service before state funeral

Shane Warne’s family will hold a private service to mourn the cricketing great before he is honoured at a Victorian state funeral.

The MCG is expected to host the public service although Warne’s manager, James Erskine, said this has not yet been confirmed.

“But where else?” said Erskine, referring to the fact the MCG was the scene of some of Warne’s greatest cricketing exploits.

A date has not been chosen as Warne’s family waits for his body to be returned to Melbourne following his unexpected death from a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday night.

Sporting identities and celebrities are expected to travel from all over the world to farewell Warne The Australian men’s cricket team is in Pakistan, but this is not expected to influence the timing of the state funeral.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:30 PM IST