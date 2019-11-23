Shane Warne wants India vs Australia day-night Test

New Delh: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne wants India to play a day-night Test match against Australia in Adelaide next year.

Taking to Twitter Warne congratulated Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly for arranging India's first-ever pink-ball Test against Bangladesh and Virat Kohli for agreeing to it.

"Congrats to you and @imVkohli on agreeing to play a day/night test. I hope there's another one next summer in Adelaide when India tour Australia on @FoxCricket- Would be amazing buddy!" Warne replied to Ganguly's tweet.

Another former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his desire of seeing India playing an under lights Test against Australia next winter.

"Well done Sourav .. look forward to a couple in Aussie next winter," Vaughan replied to Ganguly's tweet.

After the end of play on day one, India were in a dominating position against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

After bundling out Bangladesh for 106, India skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara kept Bangladesh bowlers at bay while moving the scoreboard at a rapid pace.

Pujara brought up his half-century in the 36th over of the innings. However, soon after he (55) was sent back to the pavilion in the 40th over by Ebadat to leave India at 137/3. In the very same over, skipper Kohli brought up his 23rd half-century in the longest format of the game.

Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane ensured that the side did not lose any more wickets and India ended the day at 174/3. Kohli and Rahane were unbeaten on 59 and 23 respectively.