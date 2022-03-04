Shane Warne dies: When Australia legend bowled ‘ball of the century’; watch video

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, considered as one of the all-time greats of the game, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, Warne’s management confirmed in a statement to Australian media outlet Fox Sports. He was 52.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management confirmed in a statement to Australian media outlet Fox Sports. “The family requests aprivacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the statement further read.

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne Pared 293 scalps.

Meanwhile, the cricketer was also famous for bowling the iconic delivery that bamboozled England batsman Mike Gatting. On June 4, 1993 — the legendary spinner took the world by storm as he cleaned up Gatting.

The ball, pitched outside leg, took a huge curve hit Gatting’s off stump. Nobody, not even the umpire, could believe what had happened.

“Gatting must have felt it perhaps hit the keeper and went back to the stumps. It was a perfectly pitched leg-spinner. I can understand Gatting disbelieving,"commentator Richie Benaud said.

This delivery later earned the ‘ball of the century’ badge.

