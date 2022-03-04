Shane Warne dies: Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble and others condole death of Australia legend, say 'cannot believe it'

Veteran cricketers Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, Shoaib Akhtar and others on Friday grieved after the death of Australia cricket legend, Shane Warne.

The legendary cricketer lost his life after suffering heart attack.

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:00 PM IST