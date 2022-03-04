Shane Warne dies: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma mourn demise of spin legend, say 'life is so fickle and unpredictable'

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, unarguably one of the all-time greats of the game, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. He was 52.

Warne's management released a brief statement to the Australian media, saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reported by various media outlets here said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it added.

Meanwhile, many from the cricketing world mourned the demise of the spin legend.

Star India batter Virat Kohli said Warne was greatest to turn the cricket ball. "Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball," he tweeted.

"I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it," tweeted India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

He was the second highest wicket taker in Test history and only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets than him with 800.

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

In 2013, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

He helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and took more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, the tally standing at 195.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:54 PM IST