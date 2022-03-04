Shane Warne dies: Check out bowling records of the Australian legend

Former Australia cricketer and the greatest leg-spinner of all time Shane Warne died today at the age of 52.

Warne’s management company in a brief statement released on Friday confirmed that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management confirmed in a statement to Australian media outlet Fox Sports.

Shane Warne played his first Test match in 1992 and has taken over 1,000 international wickets (in Tests and One-Day Internationals), second to this milestone after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

Warne was arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all time, with a tally of 708 Test match wickets. He also took 293 One-Day International wickets and made more than 300 appearances for Australia across all formats.

Although Warne enjoyed good success against all teams, he loved bowling against England and South Africa the most. 325 of his 708 Test scalps came against these two countries

Ball of the century moment:

The Ball of the Century also referred to as the Gatting Ball or simply That Ball was the name given to Shane Warne's special delivery to English batsman Mike Gatting on 4 June 1993, the second day of the first Test of the 1993 Ashes series, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

In an interview, Shane Warne had said he never thought that he could bowl such a delivery too. He said that he was just trying to bowl a leg break but the ball spun 90 degrees which was almost unbelievable. Warne also described 'Ball of the Century' as the most special moment of his life.

A look at his illustrious bowling statistics:

BOWLING TEST ODI FC

Matches 145 194 301

Innings 273 191 543

Runs 17995 7541 34449

Balls 40705 10642 74830

Maidens 1761 110 3030

Wickets 708 293 1319

Average 25.41 25.73 26.11

Economy 2.65 4.25 2.76

SR 57.49 36.32 56.73

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:32 PM IST