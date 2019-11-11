'Shameless': Deepak Chahar gets a mouthful from Chahal for breaking his record

India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took a dig at teammate Deepak Chahar for breaking his record against Bangladesh at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.
After the match, Yuzvendra Chahal speaking to Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer on Chahal TV, where the leg-spinner called the paceman "Bade hee besharam aadmi hon" (shameless man) in a humorous tone for breaking his record of best bowling figures in the final T20I match where India won the series 2-1.
Chahar scripted a world-new record after he posted match-winning figures of 3.2-0-7-6 which is the best figures by any bowler in T20I history.
Chahar surpassed Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis who had taken 6 wickets against Zimbabwe and gave just eight runs during that match.
Earlier, Chahal used to hold this record for India as he had scalped six wickets against England but conceded 25 runs in exchange. It was another match-turning spell bowled by Chahal who just mocked Chahar to repeat the instincts.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)