'Shameless': Deepak Chahar gets a mouthful from Chahal for breaking his record

Chahar scripted a world-new record after he posted match-winning figures of 3.2-0-7-6 which is the best figures by any bowler in T20I history.

Chahar surpassed Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis who had taken 6 wickets against Zimbabwe and gave just eight runs during that match.

Earlier, Chahal used to hold this record for India as he had scalped six wickets against England but conceded 25 runs in exchange. It was another match-turning spell bowled by Chahal who just mocked Chahar to repeat the instincts.