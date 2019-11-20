Shalini Bhalekar Trophy: Jahangir Pithawal in driving seat

Mumbai: Gaurish Jadhav’s cameo unbeaten 119-run knock has placed Jahangir Pithawala XI in a commanding position against Chandrakant Pandit XI, on the second day of their three-day first round match of the 24th Shalini Bhalekar Trophy (boys’ under-23) Selection Trials cricket tournament, organised by Mangesh Bhalekar in association with the Dadar Parsi Zoroastrian Sports Club and played at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground, BKC here on Wednesday.

Pithawala XI bowled splendidly to restrict Chandrakant Pandit XI to 238 all out, in 67.4 overs in their first innings on the first day. The Jahangir Pithawala XI innings was boosted by the heroics of Gaurish Jadhav who is batting on 119 and they look set to bat Pandit XI out of the match and they are certain to win the contest on the basis of the first innings lead.

Hardik Tamore (63 runs) and Sumedh Tare (46 runs) made useful contributions to the Pithawala total.

In the other match, Lalchand Rajput XI grabbed a substantial and crucial 75-run first innings’ lead over Dilip Vengsarkar XI at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground, BKC. Rajput XI who were bowled out for 301 in their first innings fought back to dismiss Vengsarkar XI for 226 in 56.4 overs. Shreyas Gurav (6 for 103) and Atharva Poojari (3 for 25) were the main bowlers who picked up the wickets.

Rajput XI in their second innings were well placed at 117 for four wickets in 32 overs at draw of stumps on the second day. When they resume their second innings on the third they will have a healthy 192 runs advantage.

Brief scores:

Lalchand Rajput XI (1st Innings): 301, in 73.4 overs & II innings: 117-4 (Adeeb Usmani 45) vs Dilip Vengsarkar XI 1st innings: 226 (Dhanday Rudra 41, Ashay Sardesai 39, Utkarsh Raut 87; Atharva Poojari 3 for 25, Shreyas Gurav 6 for 103). Chandrakant Pandit XI: 1st innings: 238 vs Jahangir Pithawala XI: 1st innings: 315-4 (Hardik Tamore 63, Gaurish Jadhav 119 n.o, Sumedh Tare 46).