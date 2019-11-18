Shalini Bhalekar Trophy: Cricket tournament starts today

Mumbai: The Shalini Bhalekar Trophy (boys under-23) cricket tournament organised by Mangesh Bhalekar in association with the Dadar Parsi Zoroastrian Sports Club. The tournament conducted under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association is the basis to select the Mumbai under-23 team and will commence from tomorrow. All the matches will be played over three days.

Four teams will be competing in this tournament which will be played on a round-robin league format and the matches will be played as per the New Model Rules of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

In the opening round fixtures, Jahangir Pithawala XI will clash with Chandrakant Pandit XI in the 3-day match at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana I ground, Kandivali and the second match will be played between Dilip Vengsarkar XI and Lalchand Rajput XI at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC.

Fixtures:

2nd round (Nov 26 to 28): J Pithawala XI Vs L Rajput XI, at S Tendulkar Gymkhana I, Kandivali; D Vengsarkar XI Vs C Pandit XI, at S Tendulkar Gymkhana II

This article was published in the print edition of Free Press Journal on November 19, 2019 with the heading Bhalekar cricket from today.