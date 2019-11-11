Shafali Varma smashed Sachin's record but is now being confused for another Tendulkar

Shafali Varma has become the new sensational star in the Indian cricket after she posted back to back half-centuries against West Indies to power India to a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

In the first T20I match, Shafali Varma became the youngest Indian player to hit an International half-century as she blazed 73 runs off 49 balls, her innings was studded with six 4s and four 6s.

She took 15 years and 285 days, surpassing legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who had notched up his maiden Test fifty at 16 years and 214 days.

Shafali was once again on fire when she remained unbeaten on 69 in India's 10-wickets win over West Indies. The teenager picked ICC's attention that they posted on their official account about the heroics of the batswoman.