Series win would be big boost for Bangladesh cricket

Rajkot: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said that a win for the team in their upcoming second T20I against India would be a big boost for the sport in the country.
"If you concentrate on the recent (developments), whatever is going on in Bangladesh cricket, a series win will be a big boost for Bangladesh cricket and also a big boost for the Bangladesh cricket team," Mahmudullah said at a press conference on the eve of the match.
"And hopefully as I have mentioned, tomorrow we have to play good cricket to beat India because we know that they are a good side at home and across the world, so we have to be on our top from the first ball."
