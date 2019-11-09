Saturday Showdown: When Sourav Ganguly called SRK a 'toothache' that doesn't go away

According to a report by Espn, Ganguly had related his toothache to Shah Rukh Khan where the former dedicated the pain to the popular actor.

"I experienced a throbbing sensation in my jaw. It was extremely annoying, painful and made me wince. So I have decided to dedicate my toothache to the one other entity that makes me feel exactly the same - Shah Rukh Khan.

However, unlike Shah Rukh, the toothache will be gone in a few days. If only there were painkillers that could get rid of gratuitously irritating, cloyingly cheerful team owners, eh?" asked Ganguly sarcastically.

Even when Ganguly played a match against Kolkata during his captaincy days with Pune Warriors, a picture shows the player was sharing laughter with his former boss.

But things seem very cool in the current scenario as once Ganguly in an interview said about Khan, "There was never a problem, whenever these things (both going different ways) happen, there's always a bit of hitch."