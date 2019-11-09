Saturday Showdown: When Sourav Ganguly called SRK a 'toothache' that doesn't go away

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood actor Sharukh Khan were seen together on the inauguration of Kolkata International Film (KIFF) Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium.
West Bengal's honourable chief minister Mamta Banerjee was also present at the event as the chief guest thanked both Ganguly and Khan for showing their presence in her facebook post.
Ganguly was the first captain of Sharukh Khan's owned cricket franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and featured for them in three seasons from 2008-10. Ganguly was dropped from the captaincy in the second season and was given the position back after a dismal performance.
There were reports in past about some tough relations between the two stalwarts after Ganguly was dropped from the KKR squad in 2011. Shah Rukh Khan and the KKR management wanted to change the team and bring in new players and had thus asked Ganguly to join the team as a mentor.
However, Ganguly denied the role of mentor and was roped in by the then newly entered franchise Pune Warriors India and also led them in the fifth season.
According to a report by Espn, Ganguly had related his toothache to Shah Rukh Khan where the former dedicated the pain to the popular actor.
"I experienced a throbbing sensation in my jaw. It was extremely annoying, painful and made me wince. So I have decided to dedicate my toothache to the one other entity that makes me feel exactly the same - Shah Rukh Khan.
However, unlike Shah Rukh, the toothache will be gone in a few days. If only there were painkillers that could get rid of gratuitously irritating, cloyingly cheerful team owners, eh?" asked Ganguly sarcastically.
Even when Ganguly played a match against Kolkata during his captaincy days with Pune Warriors, a picture shows the player was sharing laughter with his former boss.
But things seem very cool in the current scenario as once Ganguly in an interview said about Khan, "There was never a problem, whenever these things (both going different ways) happen, there's always a bit of hitch."
