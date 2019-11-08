Santosh Rangnekar quits as BCCI CFO

New Delhi: The Indian Cricket Board's chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar tendered his resignation on Friday, becoming the first high-profile executive of the CoA era to quit.
Rangnekar was BCCI's first-ever CFO and remained under the scanner during three years in his job.
"Mr Rangnekar has tendered his resignation today. As far as I know, there was absolutely no pressure on him. He himself volunteered to resign," a senior member of the BCCI apex Council told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
It has been learnt that Rangnekar sent his resignation to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. Rangnekar came under the spotlight for reasons which were beyond administration. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) had given Rangnekar permission to travel all the way to Australia to "reconcile accounts" (settlement of accounts) with Cricket Australia, rasing questions why the junket was sanctioned when accounts could have settled without travelling Down Under.
