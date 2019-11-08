Santosh Rangnekar quits as BCCI CFO

New Delhi: The Indian Cricket Board's chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar tendered his resignation on Friday, becoming the first high-profile executive of the CoA era to quit.

Rangnekar was BCCI's first-ever CFO and remained under the scanner during three years in his job.

"Mr Rangnekar has tendered his resignation today. As far as I know, there was absolutely no pressure on him. He himself volunteered to resign," a senior member of the BCCI apex Council told PTI on the condition of anonymity.