Sanjay Naik to represent MCA at BCCI polls

Mumbai: Education baron Vijay Patil and Sanjay Naik were on Friday elected unopposed as president and secretary respectively of the Mumbai Cricket Association here.

The president, vice-president and secretary were elected unopposed while polls were held for the posts of treasurer, joint secretary and nine members of the Apex Council.

Amol Kale was elected as the vice-president. Vijay Patil is the son of former Governor and Congress politician Dr DY Patil. Shahalam Shaikh was chosen as joint secretary, defeating Sangam Lad by 196 to 121 votes, while Jagdish Achrekar was elected the treasurer in the contest against Mayank Khanwala as the results were announced by MCA electoral officer D N Choudhary.