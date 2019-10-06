Sandeep Sharma takes seven in Punjab's win over Haryana

Vadodara: Pacer Sandeep Sharma wrecked havoc with a career-best figures of 7 for 19 as Punjab beat Haryana by three wickets in a low scoring Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy National One-Day tournament, here on Sunday.

Sharma alongisde Sidharth Kaul (3 wickets) saw Haryana get bundled out for a paltry 49 runs in 16 overs. The Haryana batting was in shambles with only two of their batsmen managing to reach double digits and as many as five being dismissed for a duck. Opener Nitin Saini top-scored for Haryana with 22 runs while Sumit Kumar chipped in with 13.

In reply, Punjab made hard work of a simple task. They lost wickets at regular intervals with pacer Ajit Chahal getting early breakthroughs for Hayana.