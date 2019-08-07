Sachin Tendulkar hails Brendon McCullum's contribution to the game

New Delhi: Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday hailed Brendon McCullum for his contribution to the New Zealand cricket.

"@Bazmccullum, your contribution to NZ cricket has been terrific. There was a fine balance between your fearless approach and focus on technique. The brand of cricket you encouraged your team to play was always entertaining," Tendulkar tweeted.

McCullum announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. The 37-year-old has played 101 Test matches for New Zealand and scored 6453 runs with a high score of 302. He featured in 260 ODIs and amassed 6083 runs with a strike rate of 96.37.

McCullum in a statement on Twitter said he has achieved more than he could ever dream of. He, however, stressed that the drive to keep going has become harder for him to maintain lately.

"As much as I am proud of what I've achieved in my 20-year professional career - more than I ever could have dreamed of when I first entered the game - I have felt the drive to keep going harder to maintain in recent months," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.