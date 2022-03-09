S Sreesanth announces retirement from all forms of cricket, says 'I know this will not bring me happiness'

Indian cricketer S Sreesanth (Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth) on Wednesday announced retirement from all forms of cricket.

On his official Twitter account in a tweet he wrote, "For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment ."

Sreesanth had a bitter-sweet international career as the 39-year-old played 27 Test matches, 53 One Day Internationals (ODI) and 10 T20Is for the Team India side from 2005 to 2013.

The Kerala pacer recently had made a sensational comeback in the action-packed edition of the Ranji Trophy.

"Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district,varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association,Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team,Indian airlines cricket team,Bpcl , and ICC,” Sreesanth wrote in another tweet.

For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .❤️🏏🇮🇳 — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022

Sreesanth’s ban for alleged spot-fixing came to an end, concluding a seven-year punishment that was originally meant to be for life.

The BCCI banned Sreesanth in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan.

However his life ban for alleged spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the IPL was reduced to seven years by BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain last year.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:50 PM IST