Rudra Dhandy rescues Karnatak Sporting Association

Mumbai: Rudra Dhanday's fighting century helped Karnatak Sporting Association score 230 runs before their first innings folded 51.1 overs against Parkophene Cricketers in their Group-A league match on the first day of the two-day match of the 72nd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament, at the Karnatak Sporting Association, Cross Maidan on Saturday.
Brief scores
Group-A: Karnatak Sporting Association: 230 (Rudra Dhanday 126; Pardeep Sahu 6-57) vs Parkophene Cricketers. Islam Gymkhana:140 (Samit Shetty 37 n.o; Prashant Solanki 3-35) vs Eagle Thane Strikers 71-2 (Srujan Athawale 39 batting)
Group B: Payyade Sports Club: 201 all out, in 48.1 overs (Rohan Raje 65, Sarfraz Khan 32; Manish Rao 4 for 49, Shivam Malhotra 4- 51) Vs Parsee Gymkhana.
Sind Sports Club: 90 (Akhil Rajput 27; Varun Joijode 5-25) vs Shivaji Park Gymkhana: 66-4 (Vedant Murkar 31).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)