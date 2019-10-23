Rohit Sharma reaches top ten in all three formats

Dubai: Rohit Sharma has become the third Indian batsman to reach the top ten rankings in all three formats of the men's game after a memorable series against South Africa. Sharma emulated skipper Virat Kohli and former India opener Gautam Gambhir as his knock of 212 in the third Test in Ranchi helped him advance 12 places to 10th position in the latest ICC Test player rankings issued on Wednesday.

Sharma's player of the series effort of 529 runs helped him make huge strides from 44th place before the series. The 32-year-old has held a career-best ranking of second in ODIs (in February 2018) and seventh in T20Is (November 2018). Kohli has been number one in all three formats while Gambhir has been at the top in Tests and T20Is and eighth in ODIs.