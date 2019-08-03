Rohit Sharma on verge of eclipsing Chris Gayle's record

New Delhi: India vice captain Rohit Sharma will be eyeing one more record when he comes out to bat in the three-match T20I series against West Indies starting Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida.

Sharma, who has hit 102 sixes in 94 T20Is till now, is just four short of eclipsing the record for maximum sixes in the shortest format of the game, currently held by swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle.

Gayle has 105 sixes to his credit in 58 matches, and is followed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill who has smashed 103 maximums in 76 T20I matches he has played till now.

However, the 39-year-old West Indian will not be able to add to his sixes tally as he has been rested for the T20Is series against India and will feature in the subsequent ODI series.

Rohit already holds the record for being the highest run scorer in T20Is. He has amassed 2331 runs so far at an average of 32.37 with four hundreds and 16 half centuries.