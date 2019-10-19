Rohit Sharma launched CricKindom Cricket academy

Mumbai: India’s dashing batsman Rohit Sharma, who has caught the attention of young budding cricketer with his flamboyance and explosive batting style, has decided to try and share his experience with the youngsters.

In his endeavour to promote and encourage upcoming cricketers Rohit Sharma joined hands with CricKingdom to set up the Rohit Sharma-CricKindom Cricket Academy, which was launched at Islam Gymkhana, Mumbai on Friday.

This partnership between the dynamic Rohit Sharma and CricKingdom will be a unique set-up, unlike the run-of-the-mill academies and it would ensure that youngsters will be groomed and trained under renowned coaches, this was announced by Parag Dahiwal, the Director & Country Head, India, CricKingdom.

The coaching program will commence from November 1, 2019 at the Islam Gymkhana. The trainees will be put through a holistic program, which consist of an intense curriculum. The progress of every individual would be monitored by experts and their performances throughout the training period would be evaluated on a regular basis.

Brand Ambassador, Rohit Sharma, who was unable to attend the launch as he is busy with the Indian team, however, sent his wishes and in a message, said, "I am delighted that CricKingdom is launching a cricket academy in Mumbai. We can promote cricket at grass roots level through the tailored annual curriculum, in-house mobile app for training & tracking and global access to CricKingdom academies. The amazing team with its rich experience in running the best in class academy operations would definitely make this initiative come true.”

The high point of this academy is that the trainees will get an opportunity to receive special sessions from the master Rohit Sharma and mentor Dhawal Kulkarni, based on their availability.

For more information and registration please visit the website crickingdom.com/registration or call on 7738798790 / 7219195459 to know more about the academy.