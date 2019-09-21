Rohit Sharma does sting Operation too

NEW DELHI: India batsman Rohit Sharma had netizens in splits after he shared a video in which his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan can be seen talking to himself in a flight.

On Friday, Sharma uploaded the video on his Instagram handle along with the caption: "No, no he isn't talking to me! And he's too old to have an imaginary friend. Why so loco jattji Shikhar Dhawan." However, Dhawan was quick to clarify that he was practicing poetry.